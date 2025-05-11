Berlin Barracks/Domestic Assault/Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 05/11/25 at approximately 1429 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Andrew Wimble
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the victim and the accused. Investigation revealed that Andrew Wimble (40) had committed the offense of Domestic Assault and violation of conditions of release. Wimble was taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing, and released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Alex Comtois
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
