Berlin Barracks/Domestic Assault/Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3003024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sergeant Alex Comtois                       

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#:  802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/25 at approximately 1429 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Wimble                                         

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the victim and the accused. Investigation revealed that Andrew Wimble (40) had committed the offense of Domestic Assault and violation of conditions of release. Wimble was taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing, and released on conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/12/2025 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

SGT Alex Comtois

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

