Hartzell Engine Tech Acquires E-MAG, Makers of Electronic Ignitions

The self-powering, plug-and-play characteristic of the E-MAG design will soon be available for straightforward dual installations in the certified market.”
— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace Company and a trusted manufacturer of components for General Aviation and military markets, has purchased E-MAG, a manufacturer of electronic ignition systems for aircraft.

E-MAG manufactures lightweight electronic ignition systems that offer improved reliability, longer engine life spans, improved starting, smoother idle and partial throttle operations. Lycoming, Continental Titan and Superior Air Parts also offer E-MAG factory options.

Hartzell Engine Tech plans to move E-MAG products toward certification for the General Aviation market. That will create a certified electronic ignition system able to serve as a drop-in replacement that does not require external, backup power or power conditioners for continued operation.

“While our traditional mechanical magnetos will be around for a long time, Hartzell Engine Tech acquired E-MAG to expand its PowerUP Ignition System product portfolio into both the non-certified and certified markets,” said Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley. “The self-powering, plug-and-play characteristic of the E-MAG design will soon be available for straightforward dual installations in the certified market as PMA products compatible with conventional aviation harnesses and spark plugs,” he added.

Brad Dement and Tom Carlson, founders and co-owners of E-MAG, will be assisting Hartzell Engine Tech during a transition period. Eventually E-MAG manufacturing and support activities will be relocated from Azle, Texas to Hartzell Engine Tech’s main facility in Montgomery, Ala.

“We are excited that E-MAG is joining Hartzell Engine Tech and the Signia family of companies,” said Dement. Carlson added, “The additional capabilities and resources of Hartzell Engine Tech will accelerate the E-MAG certification process.”

About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. For more info go to https://hartzell.aero/.

About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hartzell Engine Tech Acquires E-MAG, Makers of Electronic Ignitions

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
Company/Organization

James Gregory Consultancy llc
Metro Kansas City Area,
United States
+1 316-706-9147
Visit Newsroom
About

James Gregory Consultancy gives you a high performing Public Relations executive at a fraction of the cost of a full-time professional. Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Hartzell Engine Tech Acquires E-MAG, Makers of Electronic Ignitions
Hartzell Propeller’s Carbon Fiber Pathfinder Now Approved for Aviat Husky
IADA Q1 2025 Report Reflects Strong Transactions, Market Outlook Tempered
View All Stories From This Author