State Police Investigating Reported Shots Fired In Worcester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating after reported shots fired in Worcester County early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the 4300-residential block of Stockton Road for a report of shots fired. According to a preliminary investigation, shots were reportedly fired into a residence from a vehicle. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene and subsequently assumed the investigation. Crime Scene Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to the scene to collect and process evidence.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

