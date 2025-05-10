MPD Seeking Suspects in 4th Street Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, at approximately 12:08 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was exiting their car, in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. After obtaining the victim’s keys, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a gray 2017 Mazda CX-5 with MD tag 1EH7711.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25068470

###