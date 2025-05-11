Update No. 1: VSP arrests suspect on murder charge arising from suspicious death in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police arrests suspect on murder charge arising from suspicious death in Swanton

SWANTON, Vermont (Saturday, May 10, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim in this case as Joshua Many, 37, who had recently been living in Swanton.

Investigators arrested Mitchal Shedrick, 52, a resident of the Swanton home where this incident occurred, on a charge of second-degree murder. He was ordered jailed without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town and is due for arraignment at 1 p.m. Monday, May 12, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

VSP’s investigation indicates this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Information on the cause and manner of Many’s death will be released following autopsy, which is expected to occur Sunday, May 11, 2025.

No further details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Shedrick’s arraignment. Members of the media should contact the court clerk’s office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 10:50 a.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Franklin County town of Swanton.

The investigation began at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, when police received multiple 911 calls that originated at a home on 4th Street. First responders found a man in his 30s deceased inside.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Swanton Police Department is providing assistance. Other responding agencies included the St. Albans Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, the Swanton Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue. VSP also is working with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police detained one person in connection with this ongoing investigation. Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community at large.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim will be released following notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

