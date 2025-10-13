Wallingford Road Closure - Car Accident

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 103 in Wallingford is closed in the area of US Route 7 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for a couple hours, if longer, VSP will update. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



