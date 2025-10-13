Road Closure US Route 2 W Danville
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 W in Danville in the area of 4231 is closed in both directions due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for the next couple hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea B Haney
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111 x3
