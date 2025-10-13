Submit Release
Road Closure US Route 2 W Danville

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 W in Danville in the area of 4231 is closed in both directions due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for the next couple hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.


Please drive carefully.

 

Andrea B Haney

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111 x3

 


