ACLU Drops Baseless Lawsuit Over False Claims that ICE Deported U.S. Citizens

ACLU falsely accused DHS of deporting a U.S. Citizen despite the child’s mother choosing to bring the child with her when she was removed.

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security announced that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) dropped its baseless lawfare case against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department.

“The ACLU dropped its lawsuit on the false claims that DHS deported a U.S. citizen,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The truth is, and has always been, that the mother—who was in the country illegally—chose to bring her 2-year-old with her to Honduras when she was removed. The narrative that DHS is deporting American children is false and irresponsible.”

The parent, Jenny Carolina Lopez-Villela , made the decision to take her child to Honduras. ICE asks parents if they want to be removed with their children or if they would like to place a child with someone the parent designates. In this case, the parent stated they wanted to be removed with their child.

Jenny Carolina Lopez-Villela illegally entered this country three times in September 2019, March of 2021, and August 2021. She and her older daughter were deemed inadmissible to the United States the first time she entered the country and both her and her daughter were given final orders of removal in March 2020. When she was taken into ICE custody in April 2025, she chose to bring her younger daughter, who is an American Citizen, with her to Honduras and presented a valid United States passport.

DHS takes its responsibility to protect children seriously and will continue to work with federal law enforcement to ensure that children are safe and protected. Parents, who are here illegally, can take control of their departure. The CBP Home app gives parents illegally in the country a chance to take full control of their departure and self-deport, with the potential ability to return the legal, right way and come back to live the American dream. It is free and available for all mobile devices.

