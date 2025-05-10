MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 28, 2025, to Monday, May 5, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 28, 2025, through Monday, May 5, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 28, 2025

A Smith & Wesson .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-061-933

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-062-407

An RG RG-39 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-062-572

A Girsan Regard MC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Ahmad Farhat, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-062-704

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-062-734

A Glock 17 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 5100 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Nadia Spurleck, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-062-764

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Alonza Hinnant, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-062-784

An APF-15 5.56 caliber rifle, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Springfield Armory XDM 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Saadiq Damon Greenfield, of Northwest, D.C., and 23-year-old Jahiem Antonio James, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-062-808

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

A Smith & Wesson 39 SW380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-063-094

A Springfield Armory XD5 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Christopher Thomas Green, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled substance, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 25-063-180

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Wade Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-063-260

A BB gun was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Malik Straite, of Temple Hills, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-063-325

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-063-336

Thursday, May 1, 2024

A Daisy Powerline 880 4.5 caliber pump action BB rifle (pictured below) and a BB gun were recovered in the 6400 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Herman Leon Buckner, of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Destruction of Property. CCN: 25-063-739

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Herman Leon Buckner, of Hampton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-063-783

A Ruger LC-380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kenan Braxton, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-063-872

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-063-953

Friday, May 2, 2025

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Trewan Jones, of Lawrenceville, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-063-978

A FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Stephon Jermaine Heyer, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Transportation or Receipt of an Imported Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-063-996

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun and a Canik SFX 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-063-997

A Beretta 92FS BB gun was recovered in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-064-999

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of Gallaudet Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-064-348

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of H Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old William Rashon Gage, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-064-452

A Sig Sauer P-365 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Jerold Deshon Forrest, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-064-486

Saturday, May 3, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Darnell Leclaire Tines, III, of Upper Marlboro, MD, 19-year-old E’rico Hill, of no fixed address, 19-year-old Sean Hall, of no fixed address, and 18-year-old Phillip Edwards, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-064-657

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Gregory David Cutler, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-064-670

A Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old O’Neil Lauder, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-064-692

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Amani Powers, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-064-699

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Amir Darnell-Curtis Golden, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute. CCN: 25-065-173

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of Edson Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Corey Ravon Hawkins, of Landover, MD, 32-year-old Walter Levon Gibbs, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Marcel Hill, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-065-187

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-065-193

Sunday, May 4, 2025

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Michael Juwan Baker, of Fredericksburg, VA, and 24-year-old Richard Lee Williams, Jr., of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-065-257

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-065-437

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jaqeem Nubrian Hutcherson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-065-498

A Fear 104 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the intersection of 63rd Street & Banks Place, Northeast. CCN: 25-065-540

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 11th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Troy Glenwood Lefeged, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-065-581

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Sherwood A. Russell, of Southeast, D.C., 31-year-old Lounia Deanna Fowler, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Summer Elise Arrington, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Assault on a Police Officer and Emergency Personnel, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Attempt to Flee Law Enforcement Officer, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-065-614

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kayas Nichols-Hicks, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-065-631

A Heckler & Koch VP9 SK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 57th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Stephon Mingo, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-065-665

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Isaiah Lunnard Rivers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-065-695

An American Tactical Alpha Maxx AR-15 5.56x45 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 5100 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Jide Delano Alexander, of Stafford, VA, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, First Degree Sexual Abuse, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-065-757

A Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-065-758

Monday, May 5, 2025

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street & U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Taren David Turner, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Simple Assault. CCN: 25-065-784

An FNH FN Reflex 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Jemal Nasser Esa, of Charlotte, N.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-066-094

A Smith & Wesson 31-1 Special .38 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 25-066-131

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###