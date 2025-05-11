ABAAN CAPTURES VICTORY AT THE 84th ANNUAL IROQUOIS STEEPLECHASE | PHOTO CREDIT: MICHAEL GOMEZ Jockey Bernie Dalton Presented with the Trophy for the The Calvin Houghland Iroquois (Grade I - Sport of Kings Hurdle Stakes) on May 10, 2025. Photo Credit: Brenda Black

All Results Now In - Record Total Purses of $575,000 Highlights Nashville’s Premier Equestrian Event

We’ve felt all along that he had a chance to be a superior horse.” — Joe Fowler, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Daigneault Thoroughbreds.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In front of a record-setting crowd of more than 30,000 spectators, ABAAN, ridden by jockey Bernard (Bernie) Dalton and trained by Kate Dalton, surged to victory in the featured race of the 84th annual Iroquois Steeplechase , sponsored by Bank of America, at Percy Warner Park yesterday. The win secured the lion’s share – $250,000 – of the record-setting total $575,000 purses, cementing the event as the richest on the National Steeplechase Association’s spring circuit. The favorite to win, Snap Decision, placed second.“We’ve felt all along that he had a chance to be a superior horse,” said Joe Fowler of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Daigneault Thoroughbreds. “Kate Dalton, his trainer, and her husband Bernie (jockey) have just handled him beautifully to get him to this point. We knew he had a lot of talent. We also knew that Snap Decision is probably the best steeplechase horse—certainly in my lifetime—and to be able to have a chance to compete against him, and actually beat him, is tremendous to us.”As winner of the Grade 1 Calvin Houghland Iroquois stakes, Abaan is now invited to compete in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire, England next March, aligning two of the most prestigious racing organizations in the world of jump racing. With a purse of approximately €350,000 ($381,000), the race offers a global stage for steeplechase excellence. The invitation also includes travel expenses and was made possible by the support of The Jockey Club U.K. and local sponsorship by TVV Capital and Andrew Byrd, Founder and CEO. No horse has yet claimed victories at both the Cheltenham Festival and the Iroquois — a feat that remains an elusive milestone in the sport’s history.“You hate to beat him (Snap Decision)," said jockey Bernie Dalton. "He’s been star worthy in the sport for years, but if anybody was going to spoil the pack, we’re delighted it was us."The adrenaline-fueled finish crowned a day filled with world-class equestrian competition, charitable giving and timeless Southern tradition. The Iroquois Steeplechase continues to be a leader in charitable impact. Over its 84-year history, the event has proudly raised millions for local nonprofits to include more than $11 million for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.“This race is about more than the finish line,” said Dwight Hall, Chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase. “It’s about rallying the community around worthy causes and preserving a tradition that’s uniquely Nashville."Race Results – 84th Iroquois Steeplechase (May 10, 2025)The Bright Hour (Ratings Handicap Hurdle) Sponsored by TriGreen EquipmentWinner: FOR THE PARISHJockey: D. MullinsTrainer: Leslie YoungOwner: Leipers Fork Steeplechase LLCThe George Sloan & John Sloan Sr. (Maiden Hurdle Division 1)Winner: BONNEBOSQJockey: F. ProctorTrainer: Arch Kingsley, Jr.Owner: Hurricana FarmThe Louis Brown McMillan Memorial Race (Maiden Hurdle Division 2) - Sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Mark McMillan, Mr. & Mrs. Mark H. GeorgeWinner: DYNAMITE DANJockey: E. DwanTrainer: Thomas GarnerOwner: Northwoods StableThe Green Pastures (Sport of Kings Novice Hurdle Stakes) - Sponsored by Lowry Watkins, Jr.Winner: CHINA BEACHJockey: B. DaltonTrainer: Kate DaltonOwner: St Rita RacingThe Calvin Houghland Iroquois (Grade I - Sport of Kings Hurdle Stakes) - Sponsored by Bank of America (featured race)Winner: ABAANJockey: B. DaltonTrainer: Kate DaltonOwner: Eclipse Thoroughbred PartnersThe Margaret Currey Henley (Sport of Kings Filly & Mare Hurdle Stakes)Winner: GOLD CHARMJockey: G. GalliganTrainer: Thomas Cyril MurphyOwner: Irvin S. NaylorThe Mason Houghland Memorial - (Allowance Timber) - Sponsored by SkyWorksWinner: MARCEL MAGICJockey: F. ProctorTrainer: Katherine NeilsonOwner: Motley Crew RacingThe Iroquois Steeplechase has become a pillar of Nashville’s springtime social scene while supporting meaningful causes. The 85th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase will take place on May 11, 2026. Organizers invite racegoers to mark their calendars for another day of elite racing, philanthropic spirit and unforgettable celebration.# # #About Iroquois SteeplechaseThe Iroquois Steeplechase is a full day of racing at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, TN. The mission of the Iroquois Steeplechase is to manage and produce an annual world-class horse race that benefits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and other local community non-profits, as well as promote the sport of steeplechasing. To learn more about Steeplechase, visit www.IroquoisSteeplechase.org About Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at VanderbiltMonroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. In 2024, Monroe Carell was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 18th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital earned the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee and shares first place in the Southeast region for the fourth consecutive year.Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, a nonprofit organization, opened in 2004, expanded its physical space in 2012, and in 2016 began construction to add four new floors encompassing 160,000 total sq. ft. The new expansion helps to advance the size and scope of the hospital's mission. For more about Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt: www.ChildrensHospitalVanderbilt.org For more information, visit www.iroquoissteeplechase.org See all results here or visit www.NationalSteeplechase.com See full press release here: https://conta.cc/3Su1iUv

2025 Iroquois Steeplechase - Live Stream Recording

