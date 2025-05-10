VSP ST Johnsbury/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE# 25A4004129

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/10/25 @ approx. 1327 hours

STREET: VT Route 25

TOWN: Corinth

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Limlaw Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Haskins

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Corinth, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle into a tree on Vermont Route 25 in Corinth. Investigation revealed Haskin (47) of East Corinth had dozed off and his vehicle left the roadway. Haskins was not wearing his seatbelt and upon impact with the tree was thrown into the windshield. Haskins was transported by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Game, Corinth Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance and Trahan Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038, Driving Roadways Laned and T23 VSA 1259 Failure to use Seatbelt.

COURT ACTION: No

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111