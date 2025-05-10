VSP ST Johnsbury/ Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE# 25A4004129
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/10/25 @ approx. 1327 hours
STREET: VT Route 25
TOWN: Corinth
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Limlaw Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Haskins
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Corinth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle into a tree on Vermont Route 25 in Corinth. Investigation revealed Haskin (47) of East Corinth had dozed off and his vehicle left the roadway. Haskins was not wearing his seatbelt and upon impact with the tree was thrown into the windshield. Haskins was transported by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Game, Corinth Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance and Trahan Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038, Driving Roadways Laned and T23 VSA 1259 Failure to use Seatbelt.
COURT ACTION: No
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
