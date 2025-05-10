Submit Release
Lisa Roszel Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Redefining Wellness and Beauty

FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Roszel, nurse practitioner and founder of IMpower Wellness, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building confidence from within, creating inclusive spaces in wellness, and transforming the medical aesthetics industry through authenticity and collaboration.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.

In her episode, Roszel will explore how internal transformation drives external confidence, the value of evidence-based care, and why kindness and community are essential to lasting success. She breaks down the importance of self-care, resilience, and staying true to your values in an often image-focused world.

"It starts on the inside. The path to beauty, confidence, wellness starts with the work inside of yourself," said Roszel.

Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/lisa-roszel

