STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Swanton

SWANTON, Vermont (Saturday, May 10, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Franklin County town of Swanton.

The investigation began at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, when police received multiple 911 calls that originated at a home on 4th Street. First responders found a man in his 30s deceased inside.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Swanton Police Department is providing assistance. Other responding agencies included the St. Albans Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, the Swanton Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue. VSP also is working with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police detained one person in connection with this ongoing investigation. Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community at large.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim will be released following notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

