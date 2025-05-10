Shawn Bosi Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Freedom, Faith, and Living at God's Pace

FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shawn Bosi, entrepreneur and author of Dreamality Freedumb or Freedom, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on pursuing true freedom, overcoming life's turbulent waves, and embracing a faith-driven approach to personal growth.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Bosi will explore how life’s challenges and victories shaped his philosophy of living at God's pace. He breaks down the importance of resilience, attention to detail, and staying grounded in faith amidst the world's distractions."There is only one pace in life to live and that is God's Pace," said Bosi.Shawn’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/shawn-bosi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.