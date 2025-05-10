New Haven Barracks- DUI #2 / Cruelty To a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5002038
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 10, 2025 at 0117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lovers Ln . Cold Spring Rd, Bristol VT.
VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Ryan Hallett
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 10th, 2025 at approximately 0117 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a reported single motor vehicle crash in the intersection of Lovers Ln and Cold Spring Rd in the Town of Bristol, Vermont. Troopers detected signs of impairment while speaking to Hallett.
Further investigation revealed that Hallett had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, while having an infant in the vehicle. Troopers took Hallett into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks for processing. Hallett was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/26/25 at 1230 hours.
VCVCs are pending.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
