New Haven Barracks- DUI #2 / Cruelty To a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25B5002038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney             

STATION: New Haven Barracks                

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: May 10, 2025 at 0117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lovers Ln . Cold Spring Rd, Bristol VT.

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Hallett                       

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 10th, 2025 at approximately 0117 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a reported single motor vehicle crash in the intersection of Lovers Ln and Cold Spring Rd in the Town of Bristol, Vermont. Troopers detected signs of impairment while speaking to Hallett.

 

Further investigation revealed that Hallett had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, while having an infant in the vehicle. Troopers took Hallett into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks for processing. Hallett was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/26/25 at 1230 hours.

 

VCVCs are pending.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

New Haven Barracks- DUI #2 / Cruelty To a Child

