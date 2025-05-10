Border Patrol arrests human smuggler after high-speed pursuit near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector arrested a U.S. citizen and two Mexican nationals Sunday following a high-speed pursuit near Three Points.

Agents at the state Route 286 checkpoint were conducting immigration checkpoint operations when a Land Rover failed to stop. An aircraft from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations located the vehicle as it sped northbound, helping agents coordinate their pursuit.

Using lights and sirens, agents on the ground tried stopping the vehicle. The Land Rover continued to flee at high speed, weaving through oncoming traffic and endangering lives. Other agents deployed spike strips, but the vehicle sped through them, coming to a stop only after crashing into another car. All three of the Rover’s occupants fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

The driver, a U.S. citizen with an extensive criminal history, faces federal charges for human smuggling, fleeing law enforcement, and endangering human life. The two Mexican national passengers, a juvenile and an adult, are being processed for unlawful entry into the United States. The adult passenger also has an extensive criminal background.

This incident underscores the dangers of human smuggling and the ongoing efforts by Border Patrol agents to secure the border and protect the public.

