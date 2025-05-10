Montgomery County Council Meets on May 12 to Review FY26 Operating Budgets and FY25-30 CIP Amendments

MARYLAND, September 5 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 9, 2025

Also on May 12: Council will receive an overview of County government revenues and expenditures

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Monday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to receive an overview of County government revenues and expenditures. The Council also will review Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budgets and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) amendments.

The Council staff reports for these items with additional information will be available by Monday, May 12 on the Council website.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.