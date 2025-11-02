Council President Kate Stewart will Discuss the Council’s $7.75 Million Public Service Support Package to Help Meet Community Needs Caused by Federal Actions and the Government Shutdown on En Sintonía con el Concejo, this Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio…

MARYLAND, November 2 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 30, 2025

The show will also highlight animal adoption opportunities in Montgomery County

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart, who serves as the chair of the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Audit Committees and sits on the Transportation and Environment Committee; Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, Montgomery County police officer; Maria Anselmo, community relations manager at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center. The show will air on Friday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This edition of En Sintonía features an in-depth conversation with Council President Stewart about the $7.75 million Public Service Support Resolution. This special appropriations package is designed to help provide critical assistance to residents and nonprofit organizations affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown, helping to ease financial strains and maintain essential services in the community. Council President Stewart will discuss how the funding will be allocated, the types of programs and services it will support, and its expected impact on local families and organizations. The Council is scheduled to introduce the special appropriations package on November 4, with a public hearing and vote scheduled for November 18.

The second segment will focus on Halloween safety with the Montgomery County Police Department. Officer Cortes will provide valuable tips for keeping children safe while trick-or-treating, including strategies for staying visible, crossing streets safely, and choosing safe routes. The discussion will also cover important safety advice for adults, emphasizing cautious driving in neighborhoods, responsible celebration practices, and ways to ensure both personal and community safety during the festivities. Listeners will gain practical guidance to enjoy a fun and secure Halloween.

The show will wrap up by highlighting Adopt a Shelter Month with a special conversation featuring the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center. The segment will spotlight adoption opportunities, walking listeners through the adoption process, sharing tips for first-time adopters, and introducing the variety of animals currently available for adoption, making it a perfect time to consider giving a loving home to a furry friend.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

