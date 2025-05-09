MPD Seeks Suspects in Howard Place Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify and locate robbery suspects in Northwest.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, at approximately 1:34 p.m. the victim was walking in the 600 block of Howard Place, Northwest when they were approached by two suspects on bikes. One of the suspects snatched headphones off the victim’s head. The suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/gOw9SWwMqp8

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25062017