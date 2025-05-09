MPD Makes Arrest in Juvenile Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a young child that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to an area hospital. After all lifesaving measures failed, the child was pronounced dead.

The child has been identified as 1-year-old Journee Moore of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Sunday, September 29, 2024, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia, determined the child suffered multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, as a result of the investigation by MPD’s Special Victims Unit, 24-year-old Wayne Blake of Northwest, DC, was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Blake was charged with First Degree Murder – Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the offense is domestic in nature.

CCN: 24150657

