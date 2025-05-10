Submit Release
AHA expresses support for Save Healthcare Workers Act

The AHA May 8 voiced support for the Save Healthcare Workers Act to House and Senate sponsors of the legislation. The bipartisan bill would make it a federal crime to assault hospital workers, similar to current federal law protecting airline and airport workers. House sponsors of the legislation are Reps. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Senate sponsors are Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Angus King, I-Maine.  

“Our member hospitals and health systems report that workplace violence and intimidation make it more difficult for clinical staff to provide quality patient care,” AHA wrote. “Providers cannot deliver attentive care when they are afraid for their personal safety, distracted by disruptive patients or family members, or traumatized from prior attacks. In addition, violent attacks at health care facilities can delay urgently needed care for other patients, reduce employee productivity, and increase the likelihood of adverse events.”

