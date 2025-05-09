CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 9, 2025

A public inquest into the death of Ashwin Poggenpoel will be held June 9 to 13, 2025, at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre, 2002 Airport Drive, in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Poggenpoel, 32, was observed in an apartment in Saskatoon on June 18, 2022. Members of the Saskatoon Police Service attended after receiving a 911 call. Police located Mr. Poggenpoel, and he became unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were continued in the Royal University Hospital Emergency Department but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner William Davern will preside at the inquest.

-30-

For more information, contact: