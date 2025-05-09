Texas Arrests Wanted Human Smuggler, Seizes $400,000 Worth Of Cocaine

TEXAS, May 9 - May 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 533,100 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 53,400 criminal arrests, with more than 45,100 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 691 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Installs More Razor Wire Barriers In Eagle Pass



On Wednesday, Governor Abbott shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Texas National Guard soldiers continuing to install razor wire barriers near Eagle Pass.



Texas remains engaged, working closely with the Trump Administration to stop illegal immigration and keep America safe.



Governor Abbott: Operation Lone Star Personnel Turn Back Illegal Immigrant



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott took to X to highlight Texas National Guard soldiers successfully turning back an illegal immigrant attempting to cross into Texas.



Since President Donald J. Trump took office, illegal border crossings have decreased by 99.99%. Texas will continue to partner with the federal government to secure the border.

Governor Abbott: Texas Partners With Border Patrol For Vehicle Inspections



On Monday, Governor Abbott showcased on X the critical work that Texas National Guard soldiers are doing alongside Border Patrol agents to secure the border.



Earlier this year, hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers were deputized to assist Border Patrol to secure the southern border and stop illegal immigration and human smuggling.

WATCH: Texan Helps DPS Apprehend Smuggler During Webb County High-Speed Pursuit



Last week, a smuggler in a black Cadillac CT6 led DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit on US-83 in Webb County. Attempting to flee the troopers, the smuggler, Angel Munoz, from Laredo, and six illegal immigrants bailed out of the vehicle and began evading on foot. During the foot pursuit, a private citizen assisted one of the DPS troopers in apprehending Munoz.



Munoz was arrested by DPS and charged with six counts of smuggling of persons and evading arrest. Six illegal immigrants, from Mexico, were located and referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Arrests Wanted Human Smuggler, Apprehends Four Illegal Immigrants In Webb County



Last month, a smuggler in a Lincoln MKZ led DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit on IH-35 in Webb County. The smuggler, Jason Espinoza, crashed into a vehicle and absconded by swimming across the Rio Grande River into Mexico. Four illegal immigrants who were inside Espinoza’s vehicle were referred to Border Patrol.



Twelve days later, on April 24, Espinoza was arrested at the Laredo port of entry attempting to cross back into the United States. He had four active warrants for smuggling of persons, evading arrest, reckless driving, and failure to stop and render aid.

DPS Seizes $400,000 Worth Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Webb County



Yesterday, DPS conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet pickup in Webb County. With assistance from a Laredo Police Department K-9, a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 15 kilograms of cocaine. The male driver was arrested and charged with delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance. The cocaine has an estimated street value of nearly $400,000.

Texas National Guard Soldiers Train To Improve Tactical Readiness



Last week, more than 100 Texas National Guard soldiers participated in hands-on tactical training at South Texas College Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence.



This training provides soldiers critical experience in both simulation-based scenarios and weapon retention techniques to improve readiness and enhance tactical response capabilities. By reinforcing tactical proficiency, soldiers are better prepared to respond quickly and effectively to emerging homeland and border threats.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Works Alongside Border Patrol To Secure The Border



Texas National Guard soldiers continue to partner with Border Patrol agents by providing crucial manpower and support to secure the Texas-Mexico border.



Working out in Hidalgo County last week, Specialist Joshua Rendon with Task Force East details the coordinated efforts with Border Patrol agents to arrest criminals and stop illegal immigration attempts, from intelligence and information sharing to training and teaming up in the field.



"Being out on the field, sweating and putting in the work, doing what we have to chase people and detain people,” said Spc. Rendon. "I'm very confident in my ability and my training that I've received to deal with such situations. We're out here, protecting the peace, doing what we can and upholding justice. You know what you're doing out here is a good cause. You know what you're doing out here is putting away bad people, putting away people who don't follow the law."

