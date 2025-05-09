Honoring History, Celebrating Pride

The Council has officially recognized June 2025 as Pride Month, celebrating the vibrancy, strength, and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community while reaffirming the city’s commitment to equity, inclusion, and justice.

Pride Month is not only a celebration of joy and identity but also a remembrance of the ongoing struggles and historic resistance that have shaped the LGBTQIA+ civil rights movement. The tradition of Pride traces back to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, led by courageous Black and Brown transgender and gender nonconforming activists including Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and Stormé DeLarverie. Their acts of resistance ignited a movement that continues to this day.

Boston has played a key role in advancing LGBTQIA+ rights, from being the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004 to its local activism that continues to lead by example. While progress has been made — including landmark federal court rulings that protect marriage and employment rights — the Council notes that the LGBTQIA+ community, especially transgender, nonbinary, and BIPOC individuals, still face significant legislative and physical threats across the country.

The resolution, offered by Councilors Santana, Breadon and Durkan, not only celebrates the contributions and culture of LGBTQIA+ residents, but also issues a call to action. All sectors — from government agencies to private institutions, schools, and businesses — are encouraged to stand in solidarity by supporting policies, practices, and spaces that affirm and protect LGBTQIA+ individuals in Boston.

Pride Month is a time for reflection, celebration, and action. The City of Boston stands proudly with its LGBTQIA+ community — today and every day.