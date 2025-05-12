Emerald Intel Joins NCIA’s 13th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days to Champion Industry Reform

Leading Cannabis Industry Data Provider Heads to Capitol Hill to Support Federal Cannabis Policy Reform and Industry Collaboration

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intel proudly announces its participation in the National Cannabis Industry Association’s (NCIA) 13th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days and National Stakeholder Summit, taking place May 13–15 in Washington, D.C. This premier advocacy event brings together cannabis professionals from across the country to engage directly with lawmakers and advocate for meaningful federal policy reform.“We’re honored to stand alongside NCIA and fellow industry leaders on Capitol Hill,” said John Stanfill, CEO of Emerald Intel. “This is a pivotal moment for cannabis policy in the U.S., and we’re excited to contribute our voice and expertise to the collective push for fair, responsible, and inclusive legislation.”As the largest cannabis trade association in the United States, NCIA represents nearly 2,000 member businesses that are advocating for state-sanctioned cannabis-related enterprises at the federal level. Its mission is to promote the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and work for a favorable social, economic, and legal environment for that industry in the United States.Lobby Days is NCIA’s flagship advocacy event, offering members the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and their staff to discuss pressing issues facing the cannabis industry. This year’s event includes the inaugural National Stakeholder Summit on May 13, providing a platform to explore critical topics such as cannabis rescheduling, taxation, and state-federal dynamics.Emerald Intel remains committed to supporting the advancement of the cannabis industry through the intelligence gleaned from its nationwide database of cannabis licenses and operators; and through active participation in policy discussions and advocacy efforts. By joining forces with NCIA and other stakeholders during Lobby Days, the company aims to contribute to the development of equitable and sustainable cannabis policies that benefit businesses and communities alike.For more information about NCIA’s 13th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days and National Stakeholder Summit, visit NCIA’s event page ****About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is a leading provider of business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry. Transforming millions of data points across multiple sources into high-quality, verified business intelligence, Emerald Intel provides a 360-degree view of the industry that empowers its customers to drive faster growth. Check out how we’re opening doors to the cannabis and hemp industry and giving your revenue generating teams the data they need to surface new growth opportunities for your business. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

