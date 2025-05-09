Governor Newsom proclaims Older Californians Month

PROCLAMATION

California is home to nearly nine million older residents who immeasurably enrich our families, communities, and economy through their diverse life experiences, cultures, and contributions. By 2030, one in four Californians will be 60 or older, and over one million will be 85 or older. Californians enjoy the fourth highest life expectancy in the United States, contributing to more people who reach the century mark than ever before with an estimated 28,388 people who will be age 100 or older in 2030.

California is out in front of these national demographic shifts, continuing to deliver results in year five of the state’s 10-year Master Plan for Aging. Over the past year, we have elevated inclusive policies and programs that reflect many shared priorities of Californians. These include home and community care essential to our economy and our families; climate and disaster readiness efforts; behavioral health system modernization, including more geriatric care; expanding health care access and affordability, with more dementia prevention, screening, and care; and more affordable and accessible housing, transportation, and broadband in communities statewide.

All Californians can be proud of the progress we’re making to build a state that fully includes and supports older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. These efforts and our work to confront ageism and ableism are a key component of my Administration’s commitment to building an inclusive California for all.

The theme of Older Californians Month this year – Flip the Script on Aging – focuses on transforming how society perceives, talks about, and approaches aging. Stigma and stereotypes are harmful to the self-image of older people and feed inequities and discrimination in systems of care and in communities more broadly. The Master Plan for Aging ensures all Californians have access to opportunities and services to live how and where they choose, providing person-centered services to those who need it most.

The positive impact of our diverse and growing aging population is seen every day, from the record numbers of older adults in the workforce to the countless retirees and neighbors who volunteer their time to build up communities across the state. This month and throughout the year, let us all celebrate the older Californians who have contributed decades of knowledge, skills, and wisdom to our state and continue working towards a better future for Californians of every generation.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2025 as “Older Californians Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 9th day of May 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State