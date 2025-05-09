U.S. Chamber, Forest Lake Area Chamber Host U.S. Representative Pete Stauber for Roundtable on Tax Reform

FOREST LAKE, MN – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN-08) for a roundtable discussion in Forest Lake, Minnesota with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Pete Stauber is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 8th District of Minnesota will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Stauber for his continued leadership and support of pro-growth tax reforms,” said John Kirchner, Vice President of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s discussion with the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and local small businesses showcased the benefits of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the dangers of congressional inaction. Congressman Stauber understands that extending the 2017 pro-growth provisions will foster economic prosperity and stability, benefitting American families, workers, and businesses in Minnesota and across the country.”

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has been incredibly beneficial for Minnesota’s small businesses,” said Congressman Pete Stauber. “I was happy to host this roundtable with local business owners to hear how President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts helped them grow and create good paying jobs, and how any failure to extend these tax cuts will stifle that success. I appreciate the U.S. Chamber for helping to facilitate this important discussion, and I will continue working in Congress to provide certainty for our local businesses by ensuring they are not hit with the largest tax hike in American history.”

“Congress has a real opportunity to support local businesses, fuel economic growth, and prevent a major tax hike by extending key provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” said Nannette LaNasa, President & CEO of the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “Smart tax policy gives businesses the confidence to invest in their people, expand operations, and stay competitive — both here at home and globally. We’re grateful for Congressman Stauber’s support of pro-growth policies that benefit Minnesota businesses and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their continued leadership on these critical issues.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables and business tour are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

