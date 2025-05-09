2025 Chief Justice’s Leadership Conference

Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke hosted his first Leadership Conference as Chief Justice. He praised the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Commissions and Committees for their exceptional work and expressed his deepest gratitude for their innovative contributions in serving the public. Chief Justice Funke stated, “The leadership shown by the chairs of our Commissions and Committees has been nothing short of exceptional—bringing a calming presence and a voice of reason amid emerging and complex issues.” He emphasized that, unlike other branches of government, the Nebraska Judicial Branch is the branch most grounded in historical knowledge, rich in experience, and deeply committed to the communities it serves.

Chief Justice Funke then challenged the Commission and Committee leadership to view this year’s conference as an opportunity not just to celebrate accomplishments, but to identify emerging issues and promote strategic priorities. These priorities will enable the Nebraska Judicial Branch to focus its efforts and resources on improving court access and advancing public trust and confidence in Nebraska’s judiciary.

At this year’s conference, Chief Justice Funke and Nebraska Judicial Branch leadership also recognized the 2024–2025 Leadership Academy judges. As an extension of the Chief Justice’s Leadership Conference, Judicial Branch Education sponsors a judicial leadership development program that brings together trial court judges to cultivate their leadership skills. Each judge serves as a project lead, addressing an emerging issue facing the courts. Over the course of a year, these judges meet regularly to study the issue, collaborate with relevant stakeholders, and provide recommendations for strengthening the Judicial Branch.

The Leadership Academy judges presented and made recommendations on:

Promoting greater public trust and confidence in the courts through mandatory ethics education for judges

Enhancing confidence in and accuracy of court data

Addressing the recruitment, onboarding, and retention of court staff

Identifying gaps in probation services

Graduates of the 2024–2025 Leadership Academy:

Judge Lynelle Homolka, County Court, 5th Judicial District

Judge Alfred Corey, County Court, 9th Judicial District

Judge Patrick Lee, District Court, 9th Judicial District

Judge David Partsch, County Court, 2nd Judicial District

Judge Grant Forsberg, County Court, 4th Judicial District

Judge Stephanie Shearer, County Court, 4th Judicial District

Judge Joel Jay, County Court, 11th Judicial District

Judge Michael Mead, County Court, 10th Judicial District

Judge Amy Schuchman, Separate Juvenile Court, 4th Judicial District

Judge Rodney Reuter, County Court, 3rd Judicial District

Judge Ryan Post, District Court, 3rd Judicial District

Those in attendance spent the remainder of the day sharing and discussing emerging issues within the Nebraska Judicial Branch, particularly from the perspectives of commissions, committees, and judges’ associations.

Judges Who Currently Serve as Chairs or Presidents of the following commissions, committees, and associations:

Commission on Children in the Courts – Judge Francie Riedmann & Judge Roger Heideman

Commission on Guardianships and Conservatorships – Judge Francie Riedmann & Judge Holly Parsley

Dispute Resolution Advisory Council – Judge Mike Pirtle & Judge Randin Roland

Technology Committee – Justice William Cassel

Workers' Compensation Court – Judge Dirk Block

Committee on Problem-Solving Courts – Justice Jason Bergevin

Probation Services Committee – Judge Jodi Nelson & Judge Elise White

Bench Media Committee of the PEOPLE Committee – Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke

Statewide Court Security Clearinghouse Committee – Justice John Freudenberg

Judicial Branch Education Advisory Committee – Judge Riko Bishop & Judge Linda Bauer

Access to Justice Commission – Justice Stephanie Stacy
Committee on Equity and Fairness – Judge Stefanie Martinez
Consortium of Tribal, State, and Federal Courts – Judge Andrea Miller
Self-Represented Litigation Committee – Judge Rachel Daugherty & Judge Stephanie Shearer

Nebraska District Judges Association – Judge Timothy Burns

Nebraska Separate Juvenile Judges Association – Judge Jonathon Crosby

– Judge Jonathon Crosby Nebraska County Judges Association – Judge Holly Parsley

View the report: 2025 Chief Justice’s Leadership Conference