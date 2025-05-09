Paving crew scheduled for Big Horn Basin hot-mix patching

CODY, Wyo – A Wyoming Department of Transportation asphalt paving crew is scheduled for hot-mix patching work beginning May 19 in the Big Horn Basin.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The WYDOT hot-mix asphalt pavement patching work is scheduled Monday, May 19, on Wyoming Highway 191 (South Fork) near Cody; May 20 on Wyoming 295 (Willwood) south of Powell; May 21 on U.S. 14A east of Lovell; May 22 on U.S. 14/16/20 east of Greybull; May 27 on U.S. 14/16/20 east of Greybull; May 28-29 and June 2-3 between Ten Sleep and Worland on U.S. 16; June 4 on U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 north of Thermopolis; June 5 on Wyoming 120 northwest of Thermopolis; and June 9 on Wyoming 431 (South Flat Road) south of Worland.

Noteworthy in the 2025 patching schedule is placement of 1,000 tons of hot-mix patching asphalt pavement this spring in three road-damaged areas between Ten Sleep and Worland on U.S. 16.

This 13-mile stretch of road between Worland and Ten Sleep (mileposts 6–19) is locally known for its challenging driving due to underlying expansive soils and dispersive clays. This spring, a combination of seasonal moisture and unstable soil conditions have caused severe heaving and settling of the roadway. In response, WYDOT has identified seven locations along this segment as the roughest riding. and prioritized three of these areas for immediate hot-mix asphalt pavement patching this spring.

"Highway 16 is a critical route for residents, commerce and tourism between the Big Horn Basin and the rest of the state. We're committed to making it as safe and reliable as possible with the resources we have,” said WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Clint Huckfeldt of Thermopolis. "Nearly half of our district's maintenance hot mix in this area will be dedicated to this 13-mile section of highway this spring. This significant investment reflects the urgency of the issue, despite the fact that other roads are also in need of critical maintenance repairs."

WYDOT's paving operation consists of a paving crew, a roller operator and numerous WYDOT trucks hauling the hot asphalt pavement.

“Please obey posted speed limits during the paving operation, and obey flaggers and traffic control for safety’s sake. Drivers should expect short delays,” said WYDOT North District 5 Paving Foreman Shannon Armstrong of Basin.

Questions about this news release may be directed to WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.



A maintenance crew conducts hot-mix patching. Photo: WYDOT