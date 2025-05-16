Roofing Talent America Adds Industry Titans to its Team

The company is investing in its growth with the addition of these key team members.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofing Talent America , the leading commercial roofing industry recruitment specialist, has expanded their operations with the additions of two industry veterans. Chris Czarnik, a nationally recognized expert in talent acquisition, has joined the company as a board advisor and Cassie Iler, a former roofing contractor and industry expert, is taking on the role of talent acquisition specialist.Roofing Talent America founder and CEO Luke McCormack said, “As we continue to scale the company and cement our position as the go-to talent partner for the roofing industry, having these two key individuals onboard is a game-changer. Their mentorship and industry experience will not only sharpen our team but also push me to become a stronger CEO.”Czarnik brings decades of experience in recruitment strategy, employee retention and leadership coaching. As the architect behind The Human Search Engineand author of “Winning the War for Talent: Recruit, Retain and Develop the Talent Your Business Needs to Survive and Thrive,” his innovative approaches have helped countless businesses refine their hiring processes and build stronger teams. He has worked with organizations across multiple industries, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Department of Labor, to transform how companies attract and retain top talent.Iler is a dedicated professional who brings a strong background in the roofing and construction industry. As a former roofing company owner, she has an in-depth understanding of the needs and challenges faced by roofing contractors when it comes to finding the talent they need to be successful.Czarnik and Iler will help Roofing Talent America continue to transform how commercial roofing companies attract, retain and grow top talent. Their experience will help roofing contractors not only find the right talent but also implement sustainable hiring practices that lead to long-term employee success.About Roofing Talent AmericaRoofing Talent America isn't a recruitment firm - we're the talent partner where A-Players hire and get hired. We combine deep industry expertise with exclusive partnerships to deliver talent solutions that drive real business growth, connecting fast growing roofing companies with top-tier talent who excel in both technical capabilities and cultural fit. Learn more at https://roofingtalentamerica.com/

