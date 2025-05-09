Xia Baolong continues his visit to Macao

MACAU, May 9 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, marked today the second day of his six-day inspection tour to Macao.

In the morning today, Director Xia met with the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, to exchange views on the key initiatives in relation to the work of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

In the afternoon, Director Xia – accompanied by the Chief Executive, and the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon – attended a seminar with representatives from several patriotic and love-for-Macao associations. The discussion focused on: enhancing high-quality development of patriotic and love-for-Macao associations; bolstering concerted effort to accelerate appropriate economic diversification, and development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and maintaining united effort to create a new chapter in Macao’s successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

Director Xia arrived in Macao on Thursday (8 May).