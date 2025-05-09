Lane closures at I-94 Red River Bridge in Fargo to begin next week

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation continues progress on the Interstate 94/Red River Bridge repair project, with recurring lane closures to I-94 scheduled to begin the week of May 12.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete barriers and preparing the bridge surface for new concrete. To minimize disruption, nightly lane closures on I-94 will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., reducing traffic to one lane in both directions. Upon completion of this preliminary work, the bridge will be reduced to two lanes in each direction for the duration of the summer to complete the resurfacing.

The I-94/Red River Structure repair project involves crucial structural upgrades to the I-94 bridge connecting Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota. The project aims to enhance the driving experience, extend the bridge's lifespan, and improve safety with key upgrades. Work is scheduled to conclude in October 2025.

Additional traffic impacts will occur throughout the project. Learn more and stay informed by visiting dot/nd.gov/I-94RedRiver.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.