Trek Architecture teams up with Kilgore Tec and Crystal Structures to tackle tough natural light project

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trek Architecture and their client wanted a better way to allow natural light into their workspace where heavy cutting and polishing equipment are housed and involved Crystal Structures on the project, now completed.“For the Northwest Trends facility, we were looking for a material that would strike the right balance between modern aesthetics and high performance,” said Jocob Onley with Trek Architecture. “The translucent polycarbonate panels from Crystal Structures delivered exactly that – offering the look of full glazing while providing excellent insulation. These panels not only celebrate the fabrication work happening behind them but also enhance the interior environment by amplifying natural light for the workers. The Crystal Structures team was instrumental in bringing this vision to life. They collaborated closely with us through the detailing and shop drawing phases to ensure that the final product was technically sound and matched our renderings seamlessly.”Skyview 40 illuminated the solution.Skyview 40 is a 40MM transparent polycarbonate encapsulated into an aluminum framing system. This product offers exceptional light transmittance while maintaining insulation values. The interlocking tongue and groove system significantly helps with air and water intrusion. This product allowed for large areas of light infiltration without clear visibility into structure.In addition to Trek Architecture, Crystal Structures worked with Kilgore Tec , a products manufacturer rep and project management/installer, on the Northwest Trends project.“Kilgore Tec was really happy to work with Crystal Structures on this project,” said Kevin Walker with Kilgore Tec. “This was the first time we had experience with this specific product and Crystal Structures. The entire process went pretty smoothly, which is not common in construction. From bidding to ordering to project managing to follow up after the project was complete, all of the employees were professional and courteous. In the end, the product installed quickly and as planned and looks great. Definitely something we would partner on again.”“Skyview 40 is an extremely economical way to add light without the clarity of glass,” said Josh Sucher, director of sloped division at Crystal Structures. “Trek Architecture and Kilgore Tec were great partners in this, open to new ideas and best outcomes.”AboutCrystal StructuresCrystal Structures is a national leader in the design, manufacture, installation, servicing and repair of glazed structures including glass and translucent roofs and walls, skylights, greenhouses, conservatories, historical renovations and other highly-custom and difficult projects. The company has completed more than 26,000 projects around the world. The company’s products feature proprietary technology that allows for 4X the weeping capacity to move 3X water volume for faster drainage. Water that moves doesn’t leak. Customers give the company an overall score of 4.5 stars in overall value, communications and service, quality of product, quality of install, endurance. More at crystalstructuresglazing.com.Trek ArchitectureTrek is an award winning design studio and architecture office based in the Pacific Northwest. We are dedicated to forging a reputation as designers of contemporary, timeless architecture and built forms. The company is headquartered in Spokane, WA. More at trekarch.com.Kilgore Tec ProductsKilgore TEC Products, Inc. furnishes and installs metal & translucent panel systems for commercial construction projects. The company also provides a diverse array of products including composite, high pressure laminate, fiber cement & composite metal panel systems, glass skylights & canopies, as well as architectural sunshades & louvers to building envelope projects. The company provides project design assistance with architects and engineers throughout the Pacific Northwest region and is headquartered in Spokane, WA. More at ktp-inc.com.

