Crystal Structures Inc. enhances its workflow and customer experience through thespelas.com and monday.com

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Structures , a leading designer and manufacturer of glazed structures nationally, has announced the successful deployment of monday.com , a global software company that transforms how businesses run, through thespelas .com, a monday.com certified partner.The implementation of monday.com across departments will allow Crystal Structures to better manage project timelines, coordinate internal workflows, and ensure clear communication with partners and clients throughout the entire life cycle of a project. This integration supports Crystal Structures' ongoing commitment to innovation and superior customer experience.“Our work requires precise coordination across design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation teams,” said Ron Kastner, president of Crystal Structures. “monday.com gives us a centralized platform to keep everyone aligned and accountable in real time.”By visualizing projects and automating routine tasks, Crystal Structures expects improved efficiency and reduced bottlenecks—critical to meeting growing demand and maintaining its high standard of service. The transition also supports greater transparency, allowing clients to receive timely updates and maintain visibility into project progress.“thespelas.com has done a great job rolling out monday.com and more,” Kastner continued. “They’re also helping our team to streamline processes along the way. Ultimately, this means faster responses, even better project tracking, fewer delays, and a smoother experience for our clients and employees.”“It’s exciting to help an established manufacturer like Crystal Structures reach new goals through new ways,” said Thanos Spelas, founder of thespelas.com. “Deploying monday.com requires everyone to be on board and excited about a new future. The culture at Crystal Structures speaks highly of the company and the innovative, beautiful products and experiences they deliver to their customers.”Spelas continued, “monday.com enables teams to build custom workflows, track progress through intuitive dashboards, and integrate with tools they already use—making it a natural fit for companies like Crystal Structures that demand flexibility and precision. We add value to that by providing the analysis, design and architecture to automate and optimize existing and new processes.""We’re proud to support Crystal Structures as they scale their operations and deliver even greater value to their clients,” said Olga Lyvoka, Head of Partnerships in North America at monday.com. “This collaboration with thespelas.com is a great example of how our ecosystem—customers, partners, and platform—can come together to drive real impact. We’re excited to see what’s next.”AboutCrystal Structures, Inc.Crystal Structures is a national leader in the design, manufacture, installation, servicing and repair of glazed structures including glass and translucent roofs and walls, skylights, greenhouses, conservatories, historical renovations and other highly-custom and difficult projects. The company has completed more than 26,000 projects around the world. The company’s products feature proprietary technology that allows for 4X the weeping capacity to move 3X water volume for faster drainage. Water that moves doesn’t leak. Customers give the company an overall score of 4.5 stars in overall value, communications and service, quality of product, quality of install, endurance.thespelas.comWe’re a group of problem-solvers and visionaries on a mission to help teams work better together and achieve greatness. Our goal is simple: to turn every team’s vision for success into reality. We understand that in today’s world, personal and professional growth go hand-in-hand. That’s why we started thespelas.com – to make work easier, eliminate disorganization, resolve miscommunication, and tackle ignorance. We believe in the power of collaboration and the right digital tools to streamline workflows, automate the mundane, and help teams grow. The company is a monday.com certified partner. More at thespelas.com.monday.commonday.com is a global software company that transforms how businesses run. Our product suite can adapt to the needs of diverse industries and use cases within one powerful platform. Our 245,000 customers are reimagining how work gets done, driving greater efficiency, and scaling like never before.For more information, visit monday.com.

