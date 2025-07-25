Badass Bank announces high interest checking and a new 'Pink Power' debit card

The Pink Power debit card is now available from Badass Bank and comes with a high yield checking account with 4.55% APY The Badass Bank logo features The Reaper and is the subject of the bank's original debit card, also available.

4.55 percent annual percentage yield on $500 up to $25,000 combined with a debit card that will elicit awe and comments

This isn’t just banking, it’s a rebellion.” — Cuy Mauck

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Badass Bank , an online only bank, is proud to announce the national launch of its high interest personal checking account that carries an annual percentage yield of 4.55 percent on balances from $500 up to $25,000. For amounts above this the bank pays 1 percent annually. The account earns no interest for balances below $500.Badass Bank is also proud to announce the addition of its "Pink Power" Badass debit card, available when opening a personal or business checking account. This Pink Power card joins the original "Black Gold" Badass debit card that features a gold skeleton head wearing a helmet on a black card."Badass Bank doesn't invest in buildings and lobbies, so this allows us to provide a pretty phenomenal high interest checking rate, one of the highest in the country," said Cuy Mauck, president.Badass Bank is a brand owned by Stryv Bank, and was launched earlier this year."The bank has a very entrepreneurial board and team," Muack said. "We wanted to launch an online bank brand that would resonate with so many badasses across the country. Banking doesn't have to be dull. The debit card you use every day should not only be fun to whip out and astonish those around you, but it should also be reflective of your personal brand."According to Mauck, Badass Bank defines badasses as those from of any age, occupation, or hobby background where they cut their own authentic path."Bottom line, badasses are authentic," Mauck said.Badass Bank is a sponsor at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year. You'll find the brand present at the Buffalo Chip. Badass Bank is also a sponsor of the Sturgis Survival Guide available at www.sturgissurvivalguide.com Badass Bank is also a member of the MoneyPass ATM Network, available nationally and is FDIC insured.To open an account, visit www.Badass.Bank About Badass BankBacked by the legacy of Stryv Bank started in 1975, we’ve combined decades of experience with cutting-edge innovation to create a bank built for the bold. Our CEO, Cuy Mauck has a motto, "We do what others are afraid to do, and we do it well." BADASS BANK is going to offer an unapologetic revolution in how you think about money. When you choose us, you're choosing to rewrite your financial story, and we'll be right there with you, every step of the way.

