Teriyaki Madness Grand Opening in Sunnyvale

Teriyaki Madness Sunnyvale to host grand opening on Saturday, May 10 Speakers at the Grand Opening of Teriyaki Madness Sunnyvale: Eddie Truong, Edwin Truong, Otto Lee, Larry Klein, Patrick Ahrens

Asian-Owned Franchise Restaurant Grand Opening in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie and Edwin Truong are thrilled to announce the grand opening of their franchise restaurant, Teriyaki Madness, in Sunnyvale. The celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 10th, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at 134 E. El Camino Real.This new restaurant is more than just a business—it's a heartfelt dream realized by Vietnamese American brothers Eddie and Edwin Truong. Rooted in resilience and deep gratitude, their journey to opening their first restaurant reflects a profound appreciation for their family and the Santa Clara County community, which they’ve proudly called home for the past 30 years.Eddie and Edwin were born into a refugee family whose parents arrived in this country with nothing, built a small retail business from the ground up, and worked tirelessly to put their sons through college. Despite losing that business during the economic downturn of the early 2000s, they both carried forward their legacy.Now, more than a decade later, they launched a new venture following in their parents’ footsteps, while also making meaningful contributions to local nonprofit organizations. Even before opening their restaurant, they’ve already donated over 200 meals to four nonprofit organizations, including Sunnyvale Community Services Center, Community Seva, the Bill Wilson Center, and families in need near Ellis Elementary. Their generosity and commitment to giving back are truly inspiring.“We are deeply grateful to Teriyaki Madness Sunnyvale for their generous donation and continued support,” said Marie Bernard, Executive Director of Sunnyvale Community Services. “Partnerships like this make a real difference in helping us serve families in need throughout our community.”Recognizing the Truong brothers’ generosity, California State Assembly Member Patrick Ahrens will recognize Teriyaki Madness Sunnyvale as the District 26 “Small Business of the Month” for their public service supporting community organizations serving local families in need.Joining the celebration will be California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee, Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein, a representative from the Office of State Senator Aisha Wahab, as well as members of the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries.Come join us in welcoming this exciting new small business to the neighborhood!EVENT DETAILS:When: Saturday, May10, 12:00PM - 1:00PMWhere: 134 E. El Camino RealSunnyvale, CA 94087Who:1. Eddie Truong – Owner, Teriyaki Madness Sunnyvale2. Edwin Truong – Owner, Teriyaki Madness Sunnyvale3. Fiona Ma – California State Treasurer4. Patrick Ahrens – California State Assemblymember, District 265. Otto Lee – Santa Clara County Supervisor, District 36. Larry Klein – Sunnyvale Mayor7. Representative– Office of State Senator Aisha Wahad8. Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce

