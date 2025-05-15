SecurityBridge Showcases AI-Powered CVA and Microsoft Sentinel Integration at SAP Sapphire 2025

SecurityBridge Code Vulnerability Analyzer, AI engine breaks down the code into easily understandable sections, provides context, and offers additional insights.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced its participation in SAP Sapphire 2025 , taking place May 19–21 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. SecurityBridge will be exhibiting at booth #414, demonstrating the latest innovations in SAP cybersecurity, including its newly released AI-powered Code Vulnerability Analyzer (CVA) and enhanced integration with Microsoft Sentinel.SAP Sapphire is SAP’s flagship annual event, bringing together thousands of global business and technology leaders to explore the future of enterprise transformation. SecurityBridge will use the conference to highlight how organizations can enhance SAP security by streamlining code remediation and consolidating threat visibility across the enterprise.Within its booth, SecurityBridge will showcase the SecurityBridge CVA, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze and explain custom ABAP code, helping developers and security teams understand and fix vulnerabilities more quickly and efficiently. Key capabilities include:-Explain ABAP Code – The integrated AI engine breaks down complex code snippets into simple explanations, enabling faster onboarding and debugging.-Describe Vulnerabilities – AI-generated risk analysis highlights specific security flaws, their implications, and provides remediation guidance.-Critical Asset Identification – The AI solution automatically identifies and prioritizes high-risk ABAP programs and function modules.SecurityBridge will also present its integration with Microsoft Sentinel, which enables real-time SAP security events to be pushed to Microsoft’s cloud-native SIEM platform. This integration enhances situational awareness for security teams by bringing SAP data into their existing Security Operations Center (SOC) workflows."Our AI-powered Code Vulnerability Analyzer represents a significant leap forward in SAP security efficiency," said Bill Oliver, Managing Director, Americas for SecurityBridge. "By providing clear explanations of vulnerabilities and integrating AI directly into our monitoring module, we enable security teams to move quickly from detection to remediation. Furthermore, our Microsoft Sentinel integration consolidates SAP security data, providing a unified view of the threat landscape and empowering Security Operations Centers with actionable insights into their SAP applications. I look forward to sharing these advantages with conference attendees."About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360-degree view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

