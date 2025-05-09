Executives Discuss Trade Uncertainty and Share Trends and Insights at the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit

The summit brings together executives from third-party logistics (3PL), supply chain and logistics professionals, investors, and technology experts.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 9th, Armstrong & Associates, in collaboration with The Logistics & Supply Chain Management Society and LogiSYM, will host the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit in Singapore. This year’s event will focus on the most significant trends in the third-party logistics (3PL) industry, including trade uncertainty, tariffs, international air and ocean freight forwarding, cross-border e-commerce, and technological innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry experts and peers who successfully navigate the daily complexities of the global 3PL sector in an interactive and engaging format.This summit provides an opportunity to gain practical insights and strategic initiatives aimed at improving supply chain agility, flexibility, and profitability. It serves as a unique platform for connecting, collaborating, and exploring new ideas to accelerate the growth of third-party logistics (3PL) in the Asia-Pacific and globally.Through dynamic Q&A panels and in-depth market research, the event fosters thought leadership and real-world dialogue. Attendees are encouraged to engage directly with speakers and peers, making for an interactive and impactful experience.The 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit will take place on July 9, 2025, at NUSS Suntec City Guild House, 9 Kent Ridge Drive, Singapore 119241. For event details or to join us as a speaker, sponsor, or attendee, please visit https://www.3plogistics.com/3plasia2025/ The list of past participating companies includes well-known names such as adidas, Amazon, A.P. Moller-Maersk, C.H. Robinson, GEODIS, DHL Supply Chain, DB Schenker, Kerry Logistics, LX Pantos, Apex Logistics, Toll Group, Expeditors, CJ Logistics, Dimerco, Pickupp, AFS Logistics, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Neovia, Radial, JUSDA, Swivel Software, Blue Yonder, Winmore, GeekPlus, BravoTran, Infor, AVRL, project44, Berkshire Grey, Ramco, and many more!

