Fighting Crime and Keeping New Yorkers Safe

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget to fight crime and reduce recidivism, protect public transit workers and commuters, combat sexual and domestic violence, and enhance the safety and security of correction officers and incarcerated individuals. Highlights of Governor Hochul’s public safety budget priorities include strengthening the State’s discovery statutes, increasing law enforcement presence in the New York City subways, combatting the rise in hate crimes, and cracking down on individuals who use a mask to conceal their identities to commit crimes.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe has always been and always will be my top priority - and we are delivering a budget that makes record investments to crack down on crime while making commonsense changes that close the revolving door of our court system,” Governor Hochul said. “With this Budget, we are sending a clear message: we will do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers to make our streets, communities and families safer all across our State.”

Fighting Crime and Reducing Recidivism

Building upon Governor Hochul’s record investments in proven crime prevention initiatives, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes essential, commonsense changes to New York’s Discovery Laws to support survivors, hold perpetrators accountable and safeguard the right to a fair and speedy trial. The changes will prevent cases from being thrown out over technical errors and eliminate dismissals and disruptions that have re-traumatized survivors of domestic violence and other serious crimes. There is $135 million allocated for prosecutors and defenders to ensure compliance with discovery, a year-to-year increase of $15 million.

Governor Hochul is investing $347 million in gun violence prevention programs that have helped drive gun violence down by more than 50% when compared to pandemic-era peaks. This includes $50 million for Law Enforcement Technology grants.

The Budget includes investments to further protect our borders with $8 million to boost the State Police’s enforcement efforts at the Northern Border with dedicated law enforcement and technology to stop transnational criminal organizations and the trafficking of guns, drugs and people.

New York State continues to combat the rise in hate crimes with $35 million for Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes (SCAHC) program. These grants provide funding to boost safety and security for certain organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or mission.

A new statute creates a Class B misdemeanor to crack down on individuals who use a mask to conceal their identity when committing or fleeing from a Class A misdemeanor or higher.

$2.3 million for mass violence crisis response preparation. The funding is to support local communities in preparedness and to ensure rapid, coordinated support for survivors and their communities, addressing immediate needs in the aftermath of any mass violence event.

Protecting Subway Riders and Transit Workers

The Budget delivers on the Governor’s public safety commitments to continue making our subways safer for all riders and transit workers. These major investments increase the presence of law enforcement, make crucial safety upgrades in protective barriers and LED lighting and continue cracking down on fare evasion.

The Budget allocates $77 million to partner with NYPD to increase police presence on platforms and trains by temporarily surging patrol levels for six months.

An additional $45 million for the National Guard’s Joint Task Force - Empire Shield mission will continue to deter and prevent terrorist activity in the New York City area, including transit and commuter hubs.

New protective barriers installed on subway platforms will protect riders and LED lighting in all subway stations throughout the system to increase visibility throughout the stations.

Additionally, new fare gate systems in more than 150 subway stations will increase fare collection and improve accessibility.

Combatting Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

Supporting survivors remains a top priority for Governor Hochul, as she continues to lead efforts to address sexual assault, domestic violence, gender-based violence and sex trafficking. Through historic investments and bold policy initiatives, New York is setting a national standard for protecting survivors and holding offenders accountable.

The FY26 Enacted Budget expands protections and services to victims of sexual assault including extending HIV prophylaxis medication coverage to all survivors of sexual assault, and over $3.3 million to increase reimbursement rates for forensic exams and expand virtual forensic exam services in underserved areas.

The FY26 enacted budget also includes the first funding increase for rape crisis centers in a decade: nearly $13 million – double the funding included in last year’s budget - for the 52 programs across the state certified by the state Department of Health.

New York State is also expanding victim support services by providing $3.8 million to increase the cap for funeral expenses for homicide victims from $6,000 to $12,000 and increase the compensation for scam victims.

Governor Hochul continues strengthening support for survivors of gender-based violence by improving access to public assistance for survivors of gender-based violence, and codifying gender-based violence workplace policy that requires vendors doing business with New York State to affirm they have a gender-based violence workplace policy.

Protecting the Safety and Security of Correctional Staff and Incarcerated Population

Following the death of Robert Brooks, Governor Hochul directed the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to implement immediate changes to protect the safety and well-being of all DOCCS personnel and incarcerated individuals. The Budget delivers on these crucial changes while working to address safety and quality of life issues by staff following an illegal job action as the department continues to recover, recruit, and rebuild. These changes include:

Investing over $18 million for the expansion of the body worn camera program and codifying the program to ensure cameras are powered on and recording at all times when employees are interacting with incarcerated individuals; $400 million for the acceleration and continued installation of fixed cameras in all facilities; $7.2 million to expand and restructure the Office of Special Investigations (OSI); and $685 million to stabilize the correctional system as a result of the correction officer strike, including corrections operating costs and the extended deployment of the National Guard.

Governor Hochul’s Budget also allows the DOCCS Commissioner to designate new programs that incarcerated individuals can participate in and complete to qualify for merit time or limited credit time allowance. These allowances have successfully provided incentives for incarcerated individuals to participate in programming and keep clean disciplinary records. The new programming will help rehabilitate individuals and ensure they are ready for reentry into the community after they have served their time. These changes will promote a safer environment within facilities for both incarcerated individuals and corrections officers.

Additional funding for the State Commission of Correction (SCOC) oversight of DOCCS: $1.5 million for additional staff to allow the SCOC to conduct regular inspections of DOCCS facilities and enhance other oversight functions

In order to manage the ongoing staffing shortages of correction officers at New York’s correctional facilities, the Budget allows the Commissioner of Corrections and Community Supervision to hire persons aged 18 and over as corrections officers while the Department works to restore its staffing capacity to sustainable levels. These officers will receive enhanced training and mentorship, and they will be restricted from certain roles that generally require more experience, such as roles that require a firearm or those involving unsupervised contact with incarcerated individuals. Additionally, it authorizes the Commissioner to close up to three correctional facilities with 90 day notification.