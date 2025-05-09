RHRC Receives Legislative Funding to Advance Rural Health Sustainability and Payment Reform

Legislative funding empowers RHRC to advance sustainable rural health models and payment reforms, improving access and care quality in underserved communities.

MANHEIM, PA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rural Health Redesign Center Organization (RHRC) is proud to announce that it has received funding from the Pennsylvania Legislature to advance next-generation rural health sustainability and payment reform concepts. This funding will support the RHRC’s mission to ensure that rural communities retain access to high-quality healthcare, not only in Pennsylvania but across the nation. With its vision of helping rural communities thrive through improved health and wellness, the RHRC is ideally situated to lead innovative solutions for rural health sustainability.Leveraging its expertise in leading the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model, the first-of-its-kind demonstration program aimed at improving population health outcomes within global budgeting frameworks, the RHRC has significantly improved rural hospital sustainability in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Building on the lessons learned from this work, the RHRC will spearhead the development of next-generation strategies through broad stakeholder engagement. This includes collaboration with healthcare providers, payers, government officials, and partner organizations to design alternative payment solutions with implementation strategies that have national applicability. Part of this future strategy includes developing public-private partnership infrastructure to support the sustainability of rural healthcare.“As our rural hospitals continue struggling financially, the RHRC has provided a lifeline to these vulnerable facilities as well as showcasing an opportunity for Pennsylvania to lead the way in developing global budget models that can be implemented nationwide,” said Senator Michele Brooks (R-50). “A key factor in their success has been their ability to bring stakeholders together to focus on improving the health of the communities being served by participating hospitals.”“The RHRC counts it a privilege to be leading such significant work on behalf of the Commonwealth and the nation,” said Janice Walters, the RHRC’s Executive Director. “We thank the Pennsylvania Senate for their confidence in us and look forward to working with Commonwealth leadership and others across the country to develop meaningful solutions.”The RHRC is actively seeking partner organizations with aligned missions to ensure access to high-quality and affordable healthcare remains in rural communities. “Together, we can create a sustainable future for rural health,” said Walters.For more information regarding this effort, please contact support@rhrco.org.____________________About the RHRC: The Rural Health Redesign Center is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving healthcare access and quality in rural communities. Through innovative approaches and committed partnerships, RHRC supports rural hospitals and healthcare facilities that aim to provide the best possible care to their communities. To learn more, visit https://rhrco.org # # #

