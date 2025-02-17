Improving Patient Access and Financial Stability for Hospitals and Health Systems is Focus of New Effort in Vermont

Rural Health

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vermont Agency of Human Services (AHS) has announced a new partnership with the Rural Health Redesign Center RHRC ) to help Vermont hospitals and health care providers implement transformative changes that address the state’s high healthcare costs, strengthen local health systems, and improve patients’ access to quality care.This initiative builds upon last fall’s Act 167 Community Engagement Recommendations report issued by the Green Mountain Care Board. The report highlighted pressing challenges and potential solutions. Now, through a collaborative effort involving Vermonters, hospitals, and local communities, AHS will work to identify feasible, practical strategies that address needs at the local, regional, and statewide levels.AHS has contracted with the RHRC to provide technical assistance, financial planning, and change management expertise both to hospitals and primary care providers. Specific focus areas include:- Developing Transformation Plans — Creating actionable short-, medium-, and long-term steps for greater financial sustainability.- Technical Support — Offering budgeting, planning, and operational guidance to improve efficiency while preserving patient-centered care.- Learning and Collaboration — Establishing a system that enables providers to share insights, best practices, and innovative approaches.“The Rural Health Redesign Center is honored to support Vermont in transforming its healthcare landscape,” said Janice Walters, CEO of the RHRC. “Through our work in Pennsylvania, we are experts in alternative value-based payment models.”In addition to its efforts for the state of Pennsylvania, the RHRC currently works with over 200 rural hospitals across 39 states to support operational and fiscal sustainability. “By collaborating with local stakeholders, we aim to help providers adopt payment models and operational structures that ensure accessible, high-quality care for rural communities,” said Walters.As the rural health landscape becomes more and more challenging, the need for proven strategies and innovative approaches to alternative value-based payment models is increasingly urgent. “For sustainable change, we encourage other states facing similar rural health challenges to consider advancing alternative payment strategies to align incentives with population health improvement,” said Walters.Through this collaborative effort, AHS remains committed to fostering an equitable, integrated, and sustainable health and human services delivery system — one where every individual receives the care they need when they need it, without barriers. A coordinated approach will address complex health and social needs while preserving the vitality and well-being of Vermont’s communities.____________________About RHRC: The Rural Health Redesign Center is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving healthcare access and quality in rural communities. Through innovative approaches and committed partnerships, RHRC supports rural hospitals and healthcare facilities that aim to provide the best possible care to their communities. To learn more, visit: https://rhrco.org/

