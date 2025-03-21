Rural Health Redesign Center Receives $5.2 Million Grant to Support Rural Healthcare Organizations in PA and NY

RHRC Logo

RHRC has been awarded a four-year grant totaling $5.2 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rural Health Redesign Center announced that it has been awarded a four-year grant totaling $5.2 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) through the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE). With this funding, the RHRC will deliver technical assistance to underresourced healthcare systems and providers across 66 counties in Appalachian New York and Pennsylvania.Building on the RHRC’s experience implementing the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model and other technical assistance programs, this project will be multi-faceted, focusing on the following core pillars:1. Supporting the ongoing viability of healthcare providers – Leveraging systematic approaches, this program will deliver technical assistance to healthcare providers who otherwise would not be able to afford it due to limited resources and capital.2. Retaining and creating jobs in a key economic sector – This program will work to increase awareness of existing training and employment opportunities, in addition to exploring new career and leadership development opportunities within the healthcare industry.3. Facilitating preparation for the adoption of new payment approaches that improve health outcomes and reduce costs for providers, patients, and society.To ensure successful implementation of this program, the RHRC has formed a network of partners that includes rural healthcare organizations, commercial healthcare insurers, state offices of rural health, hospital associations, and educational institutions, bringing a combined $5 million in matching funds to this project.“The Rural Health Redesign Center is honored to have received this award from the Appalachian Regional Commission,” said Janice Walters, Executive Director of the RHRC. “We are excited to work with ARC and all of our dedicated partners to advance rural healthcare transformation.”The RHRC currently works with over 200 rural hospitals across 39 states to deliver technical assistance that enhances operational and fiscal sustainability. The RHRC is also partnered directly with states, including Vermont and Pennsylvania, to advance broader alternative payment strategies. “We aim to create next-generation funding solutions that align hospital, insurance provider, and state and federal priorities to sustain access to high-quality healthcare for rural communities in the long term,” said Walters.Through this collaborative effort and the generous funding provided by ARC, the RHRC and its partners are committed to fostering a coordinated approach that will address financial and operational needs of rural healthcare providers while also working to improve the health of rural residents.____________________About RHRC: The Rural Health Redesign Center is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving healthcare access and quality in rural communities. Through innovative approaches and committed partnerships, RHRC supports rural hospitals and healthcare facilities that aim to provide the best possible care to their communities. To learn more, visit https://rhrco.org

