Gov. Cox appoints Jefferson Moss as new executive director of Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

SALT LAKE CITY (May 9, 2025) — Gov. Cox has appointed Jefferson Moss to serve as the next executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO), a role that oversees statewide efforts to promote business development, innovation, and economic strategy.

Moss currently serves as majority leader in the Utah House of Representatives. He will be stepping down from his legislative responsibilities on May 30, 2025. Moss will begin acting as interim executive director of GOEO on June 2, 2025, and will serve in that interim capacity until his confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Jefferson Moss brings a rare combination of public service, private sector experience, and a deep understanding of innovation and education,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “He’s been a driving force behind many of Utah’s most forward-thinking initiatives, and I’m confident he’ll lead the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity with the same vision, energy, and commitment to our state’s future that have defined his career.”

Moss also currently serves as the Associate Commissioner of Innovation, Commercialization and Economic Development for the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) and as managing director of the Utah Innovation Fund. He will continue in a leadership role with USHE in addition to leading GOEO.

In this capacity, Moss has led efforts to align Utah’s innovation and commercialization ecosystem with strategic statewide initiatives. He oversaw operations at the Innovation District at The Point and coordinated cross-sector collaboration on economic development.

Prior to his work in higher education, Moss held leadership positions at Utah Valley University, where he launched a student-run venture capital fund called the UVU Wolverine Fund, as well as the university’s Excellence and Innovation Initiative. His earlier career includes roles as a wealth strategist at KeyBank and Credit Suisse and as a founder of several successful businesses.

“Serving in the legislature has been one of the great honors of my life,” said Moss. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of Utah in this new capacity and help advance the Governor’s vision for economic opportunity across the state.”

Moss has served in the Utah House of Representatives since 2017, representing House District 51, and previously held positions on the Utah State Board of Education and in local government, including the Saratoga Springs City Council and Planning Commission.

Moss holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and an MBA from Brigham Young University.