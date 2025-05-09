Labor Commissioner Presents 2025 Workplace Impact Network Certificate to Local Employer

On Feb. 18, N.C. Labor Commissioner Luke Farley met with representatives from Freudenberg Performance Materials to recognize the company’s noteworthy efforts to support employees and their families in the aftermath of tropical storm Helene.

“I am proud to present the Workplace Impact Network (WIN) certificate to Freudenberg for fostering a safe, healthy, and productive workplace, going above and beyond for employees, especially during times of hardship, and creating a stronger community by ensuring that employees are engaged and supported,” Labor Commissioner Luke Farley said. “Employers who go the extra mile to create a positive work environment deserve acknowledgment. The Workplace Impact Network is an important step in expanding the Department of Labor’s recognition programs, so more North Carolina workplaces can receive the praise they’ve earned for engaging and supporting their employees every day. This recognition for businesses who support their employees is long overdue.”

WIN is a newly formed network of businesses recognized by the N.C. Department of Labor for creating a positive work environment for employees while also contributing to the community. Freudenburg representatives Donnie Phelps and Shane Lanning accepted the WIN certificates on behalf of the company.

Please contact Andy Lancaster at andy.lancaster@labor.nc.gov if you would like to nominate an employer for this certificate.