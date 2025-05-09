Governor Kehoe Reports on Success of Operation Relentless Pursuit One Month After the Anti-Crime Effort Began Operations
May 09, 2025
From April 7-May 4, teams have made or assisted in 148 felony arrests of wanted fugitives and cleared 251 warrants
In its first four weeks of operations across Missouri, Operation Relentless Pursuit (ORP) has arrested or assisted in the arrest of 148 fugitives wanted for outstanding felony warrants. One-hundred twelve of the arrests were made by ORP officers, and ORP officers assisted other law enforcement agencies in the arrest of 36 other wanted fugitives. The 148 arrests resulted in clearing 251 outstanding arrest warrants. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Kehoe's office here.
