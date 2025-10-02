FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 02, 2025

Governor Kehoe Announces Nearly $10 Million in State Grants Awarded to Missouri Blue Shield Communities Communities that joined Governor Kehoe’s crime-fighting initiative earned up to $50,000 each in funding for equipment, technology, and training grants

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced nearly $10 million in state grants for improving public safety to Missouri Blue Shield communities across the state. A total of 201 counties, cities, and towns earned the Governor’s Blue Shield designation by creating comprehensive, sustainable plans to fight crime and promote safer communities, making them eligible for grant funding. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov