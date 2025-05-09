Learn about canoes and kayaks at May 21 virtual MDC program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Whether you enjoy fishing area streams or you like to relax by spending a day paddling a local waterway, kayaks and canoes are great ways to connect with the outdoors.

People can learn more about these popular watercrafts at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) May 21 virtual program “Paddle Sports: Introduction to Canoe and Kayak.” This virtual program will be from noon-1 p.m. and is being taught by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208453

At the May 21 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will discuss the basic equipment, paddle strokes, and knowledge needed to paddle Missouri’s streams and lakes safely. This program is designed to help the first-time canoe and kayak user understand the basics of paddling.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.