SUMiT Releases Soul-Stirring New Album Find a Way

SUMiT "Find a Way" - Video still from "Motion" music video SUMiT "Find a Way" Album Art SUMiT

An introspective 8-track journey of faith, resilience, and self-discovery, SUMiT invites listeners into his heart with his most personal project to date.

This one is about staying the course of the journey, even when it seems like all hope is lost” — SUMiT

WORCESTER, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUMiT has officially released his latest studio album, ' Find a Way ,' an emotionally raw and deeply personal 8-track project that continues the journey from his previous release, 'Get Up & Go.' The album features two of his latest released singles, Motion and Including You, and is now available on all major streaming platforms.In what marks his seventh project overall, 'Find a Way' finds SUMiT reflecting on perseverance, self-acceptance, and inner resilience. "Whereas last year's project was about the motivation to take action and go after something, this one is about staying the course of the journey, even when it seems like all hope is lost," SUMiT shares. "There were mad times over the past year that I had to take inventory of my heart and see what I'm really made of. I've found peace in knowing myself, and knowing I'm accepted by God and those closest to me."The album delves into SUMiT's relationships, fears, beliefs, and inspirations through introspective lyrics and dynamic production. 'Find a Way' is as much an open letter to his listeners as a self-examination. "It's inviting you into my heart to check it with me now," SUMiT says. "I hope you hear some of yours in it too, and that this music helps you through whatever difficulties you may be facing."All songs on the album were written and performed by SUMiT, recorded and mixed by Samuel Rosario, and mastered by Fred Miller. The project was executive produced by Danny DiRoberto, with cover art designed by Nic Violets.SUMiT's personal favorites from the album include "Evil Eye," "Volunteer," and "Comeback Kid."Listen to 'Find a Way' now and follow SUMiT on all platforms to stay up to date on future releases.Album Tracklist and Credits:'Find a Way'UPC:859705434920This album was created in loving memory of Patrick McGovern, Steven DiRoberto, and Matthew Kachadoorian.1. Apart Again (Produced By: Will Alexander)ISRC: TCAJN25498132. Evil Eye (Produced By: Buckroll)ISRC: TCAJN25498333. Practical (Produced By: Kontrabandz)ISRC: TCAJN25498474. Straightforward (Produced By: Syndrome)ISRC: TCAJN25498685. Motion (Produced By: Dillygotitbumpin)ISRC: TCAJL25897676. Including You (Produced By: Buckroll)ISRC: TCAJN25564127. Volunteer (Produced By: Buckroll)ISRC: TCAJN25499908. Comeback Kid (Produced By: Diamond Style)ISRC: TCAJN2550052More About SUMiT:SUMiT is an artist from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. Since his 2020 debut EP, "Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP," he has released over 60 songs independently and collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, OT the Real, Dave East, Millyz, Termanology, and others, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles.SUMiT's live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he's graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. SUMiT opened for The LOX in Providence on February 22, 2025, and showcased at SXSW 2025. He will support Millyz's upcoming Blanco 7 Tour in the summer of 2025.SUMiT continues to uplift and inspire his audience with his heartfelt and genuine artistry, authenticity, and innovation in hip-hop. He remains deeply connected to his roots and family, driven by a mission to spread a message of hope and perseverance through his music.CONNECT WITH SUMiT:Website: https://sumitmusic.com/ Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @summitmusicofficialYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SUMiTMusicOfficialChannel Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg?si=yx_3JQeXQNyQTC6-3-UluA&nd=1&dlsi=debd3665dbcc48fa Bands In Town: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15576237-sumit?came_from=257&utm_medium=web&utm_source=home&utm_campaign=search_bar For additional information or for Interview requests, please contact DNT Entertainment###

SUMiT - Motion (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.