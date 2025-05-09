UNITAR Launches Prosperity Alliance Shenzhen, Spotlights Youth Innovation and Global Sustainability

8 May 2025, Shenzhen, China – On 11 April 2025, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) signed a letter of agreement with China (Shenzhen) International Personnel Training Center to inaugurate the UNITAR Prosperity Alliance Shenzhen (Greater Bay Area [GBA]). The partnership marks a significant step in advancing the organizations’ common mission to support education, innovation and sustainable development.

UNITAR Division for Prosperity Director Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto and Mr. Lin Yufeng, Executive Deputy Director of the China (Shenzhen) International Personnel Training Center, signed a letter of agreement on behalf of their organizations at the signing ceremony, held at the Shenzhen Reform and Opening Up Executive Leadership Academy.

Uniting UNITAR’s resources with Shenzhen’s innovation ecosystem, the Prosperity Alliance Shenzhen (GBA) Center will focus on technological collaboration, digital transformation, talent development and international communication to support sustainable growth in the Greater Bay Area.