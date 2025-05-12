Surfing the Network Wave: MIRhosting Launches Next-Gen 400G ZR+ DWDM Backbone

Switches fully mounted and connected in a data center rack, prepared for production use with high-speed and resilient network capabilities.

MIRhosting announces the launch of its new next-generation DWDM backbone, connecting data centers across Europe.

We build infrastructure the way we think business should be done: fast, transparent, and ready for what’s next.” — Serhii Storozhchuk Manager Operations

AMSTERDAM / FRANKFURT, NETHERLANDS, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the core of this infrastructure are Huawei CloudEngine 9800 switches equipped with 32 x 400G ports and 400G Coherent ZR+ optics . This isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a leap into the future of connectivity.Purpose-Built for What’s NextThe new backbone interconnects key data hubs in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, delivering ultra-resilient, long-haul, high-density transport. With this launch, MIRhosting now offers dedicated wavelength services, tailored for enterprise workloads that demand uncompromising performance and reliability.Key highlights:• European data centers connected through a next-gen DWDM transport layer• 32 x 400G ports per switch for extreme throughput and scalability• 400G Coherent ZR+ optics optimized for long-distance, high-bandwidth optical transport• Wavelength services available for dedicated enterprise use casesMIRhosting: Infrastructure That PerformsMIRhosting is a global IT infrastructure provider delivering turnkey solutions across Europe and the U.S., combining cloud services, bare-metal platforms, the All-in Colocation solution, and a carrier transport network. We help our customers focus on growth by taking care of the heavy lifting.Our infrastructure is deployed in collaboration with trusted data center partners, including Nikhef, Equinix AM5, Equinix FR5, nLighten, NorthC, and Serverius, ensuring optimal coverage and reliability across key interconnection hubs.Our offerings include:• Managed Colocation: From sourcing or leasing hardware to setup and testing, we handle it all. Our All-in Colocation package includes deployment in 20+ partner data centers, complete with installation and Smart Hands support.• Smart Hands: On-site technical assistance in the Netherlands and other regions for hardware installation, diagnostics, and emergency support.• DWDM Backbone Network: Fully redundant transport across the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.S. East Coast. Includes IP transit and DDoS protection.• Cloud & Bare-Metal Infrastructure: High-performance compute platforms tailored to dynamic enterprise needs.We’re not just building bandwidth — we’re creating environments where technology becomes your growth enabler. With engineering precision, rapid support, and a commitment to excellence, MIRhosting is the infrastructure partner that works with you — not just for you.Ready to ride the wave of dedicated connectivity?We’re building the highways where tomorrow’s data moves.Get in touch and let’s bring your infrastructure to the next level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.